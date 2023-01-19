Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 1%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. 484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.
About Koç Holding A.S.
Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.
