KOK Hits One Day Volume of $628,163.69 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. KOK has a market cap of $49.23 million and approximately $628,163.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000101 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09800865 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $766,121.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.