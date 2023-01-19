Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Konecranes stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

