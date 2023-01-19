Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Konecranes stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.
Konecranes Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRY)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.