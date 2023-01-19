KonPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One KonPay token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

