Kujira Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.36 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002553 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $57.36 million and $111,607.71 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,426,351 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.54703992 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $123,650.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

