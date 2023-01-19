Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,950. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

