Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,775 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 33,020 shares of company stock valued at $265,492 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.