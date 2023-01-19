Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,061 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.