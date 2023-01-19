Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.24% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADER. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 342.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 144,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADER opened at $10.15 on Thursday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

