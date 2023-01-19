Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $971,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after acquiring an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,750,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,540 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

