Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 679 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 118.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

