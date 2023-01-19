Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and $72,612.97 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

