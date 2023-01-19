Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 23,530 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3,314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,445. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

