Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,367. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

