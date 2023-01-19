Laurentian Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$11.50 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.73.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$18.15. The stock has a market cap of C$647.95 million and a PE ratio of 30.34.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.57%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

