Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Lawson Stock Performance
Lawson stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.
Lawson Company Profile
