Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Lawson Stock Performance

Lawson stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

