Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $189.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

