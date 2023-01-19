Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Lemonade Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE LMND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,857. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

