LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455. LENSAR has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.26.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 58.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LENSAR Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

