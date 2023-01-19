LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of LNSR remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,455. LENSAR has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.26.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.39% and a negative net margin of 58.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
