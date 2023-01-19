Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,530,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

