Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004816 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $174.39 million and approximately $496,022.56 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00429846 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.70 or 0.30171991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00762865 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 171,301,888 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.