Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.15 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $123.15 million and approximately $38.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,453,440 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

