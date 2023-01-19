Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Locafy
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Locafy Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ LCFY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334. Locafy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Locafy Company Profile
Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Locafy (LCFY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.