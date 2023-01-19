Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LCFY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334. Locafy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy ( NASDAQ:LCFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

