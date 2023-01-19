Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.41.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

