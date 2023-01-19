Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.1% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 119,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

