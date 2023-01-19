Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.3 %

PEG stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

