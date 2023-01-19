Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.