Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $129.27 million and $825,040.99 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

