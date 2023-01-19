LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

