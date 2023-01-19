MAGIC Trading Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $150.06 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,639,627 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

