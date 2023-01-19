Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.40

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.40 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 239.90 ($2.93). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 236.90 ($2.89), with a volume of 3,944,400 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.55).
Man Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.44. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 718.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
Insider Transactions at Man Group
About Man Group
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
See Also
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.