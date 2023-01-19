Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.40

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.40 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 239.90 ($2.93). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 236.90 ($2.89), with a volume of 3,944,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.44. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 718.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Insider Transactions at Man Group

About Man Group

In other news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,504.70). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.68), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,504.70). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,621.11).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

