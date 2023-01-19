MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and $235,590.33 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002930 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00429422 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.93 or 0.30142273 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00766152 BTC.
About MAP Protocol
MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
