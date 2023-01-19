Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$2.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Matson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. 245,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Matson has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

