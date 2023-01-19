Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth about $4,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

MIGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 232,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

