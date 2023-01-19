McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.23.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $266.32. 42,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.