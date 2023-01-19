Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $37,469,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

