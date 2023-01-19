Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $77.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

