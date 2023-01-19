Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

