Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

