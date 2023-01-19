Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

