Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Medigus has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Medigus Dividend Announcement

About Medigus

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 12.9%.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

