MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.65 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. MELD has a market cap of $30.65 million and $1.52 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00427017 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.30 or 0.29973419 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00779020 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,656,851 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02039045 USD and is down -10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,397,609.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

