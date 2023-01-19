Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.10 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.10 million and $596,407.72 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.01407092 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006875 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.01757757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

