Metahero Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $971,877.28 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

