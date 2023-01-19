Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.34 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and $603,629.70 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.67 or 0.01415184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006888 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.72 or 0.01757764 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

