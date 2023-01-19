MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $19.24 or 0.00091995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00231237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.92730889 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,701,323.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.