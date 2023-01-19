Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.73. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,805 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

