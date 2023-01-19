Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Midwest Price Performance
MDWT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 6,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Midwest has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midwest will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Midwest
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
About Midwest
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
