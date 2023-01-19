Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MDWT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 6,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866. Midwest has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midwest will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Midwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

