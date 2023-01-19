Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.06. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Trading Up 61.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Company Profile

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

