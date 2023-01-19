Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mind Cure Health Stock Down 29.9 %

MCURF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 17,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,977. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.