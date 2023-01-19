Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mind Cure Health Stock Down 29.9 %
MCURF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 17,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,977. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Cure Health (MCURF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.